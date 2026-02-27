Why Sarah Ferguson's next move matters?

Sarah Ferguson drew renewed attention after legal experts suggested that the former Duchess of York could be an important witness following the arrest of her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in an investigation linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

For those unaware, Andrew was detained earlier this month on suspicion of misconduct in public office. However, he was later released without charges.

While Sarah was not accused of any wrongdoings, experts believe she still may be questioned after her return to United Kingdom.

According to Fox News, Hilary Fordwich said, "Most legal analysts believe upon her return to the U.K., it would be highly likely she’d be contacted and interviewed as a key relevant witness by either prosecutors or police but currently there isn’t any arrest warrant."

However, Simarjot Singh Judge explained, "If there is no arrest warrant, bail condition, or active requirement to attend an interview, the most likely ‘first thing’ is simply that nothing happens at the border beyond standard entry checks."

Adding, "In the U.K., an arrest generally requires reasonable suspicion of an offense and is typically carried out by police when necessary and proportionate. If police wanted to speak to her, the usual starting point would be contact via lawyers to request a voluntary interview or statement — especially for high-profile cases."

Royal expert Hilary also noted that while Sarah Ferguson is not any official royal, she wouldn't have any legal protections. "She is not a working royal, doesn’t have HRH status or indeed any formal royal role. She doesn’t have sovereign immunity or any institutional cover."

"The family has already distanced themselves from her, likewise her former friends and charities. Mere association with her currently is viewed as totally unacceptable," Hilary added.

Furthermore, Simarjot also told the outlet about how Andrew's ex's return could spark controversy and how the royal family would handle media. "Most likely strategic distance, with strict message discipline: ‘This is a matter for the legal authorities’ and ‘no comment'. The Palace typically avoids anything that looks like intervention in policing or courts. Where needed, they might emphasize that Sarah is a private individual and not a working royal — limiting institutional exposure."

"Even with royal proximity, the Palace cannot and should not be seen to influence legal process. If she needs legal advice, representation, or crisis comms, that is handled privately via her own team. Recent reporting has portrayed her public position and commercial ties as being under pressure, reinforcing that separation," he added, noting that Sarah will have to navigate all legal concerns independently.