Andrew Mountbatten's accuser comes up as Hillary Clinton asked about daughter's wedding

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of sexually assaulting her while she was a teenager, was mentioned during Hillary Clinton's press conference after the former secretary of state testified before a congressional committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein

Hillary Clinton was asked why Ghislaine Maxwell was invited to her daughter Chelsea Clinton's wedding when she was already being mentioned in Virginia Giuffre civil lawsuit, and after Epstein's conviction.

Chelsea Clinton got married in July 2010 while Virginia Giuffre first brought a lawsuit related to Epstein in May 2009.

Jeffrey Epstein was convicted in 2008 by a Florida state court. The late US sex offender pleaded guilty to soliciting a prostitute and procuring a child for prostitution as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, of which he served 13 months.

Responding to the question, Hillary Clinton said, "She (Maxwell) came as the plus one as the guest of someone who was invited.".

Clinton then ended the press conference without revealing who was the guest who had brought Epstein's longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, to her daughter's wedding.

The civil case filed by Virginia Giuffre against Britain's former Prince Andrew began in August 2021 and ended in an out-of-court settlement in February 2022.

Former Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre

Andrew was recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and released after hours of interrogation.

The younger brother of King Charles III is accused of sharing sensitive government information with Jeffrey Epstein while working as UK's trade envoy. He still remains under investigation.