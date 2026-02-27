Andrew feeling 'betrayed' by King Charles, delivers stark warning

Andrew is ‘seething’ over his public humiliation

Former Duke of York Andrew is reportedly feeling ‘betrayed’ by his brother King Charles and has allegedly delivers a stark warning to the monarch.

According to a report by the Heat World, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father is ‘seething’ over his public humiliation, and the close confidant reveals “he’s laying the blame squarely at the feet of King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family.”

The royal source says Andrew is still trying to get Charles to ‘step up and back him properly, especially when it comes to funding his legal fight’, but at the same time he’s ‘absolutely seething’ about how this has all been handled.

The former Duke is ‘adamant that he’s a scapegoat’ in all of this and that’s it’s unfair he’s being left to take the fall alone.

“The fact that Charles was out schmoozing at some fashion party [for London Fashion Week] at the same time he was behind bars just added more salt to the wound”, the source further says.

The insiders say, “As bad as things have been Andrew as not at all prepared for the police to come knocking. He still thought, as the King’s brother, he was above all that.”

‘But Charles is very loudly letting it be known he wants full transparency so in Andrew’s view he’s essentially unleashed the mob on him.’

However, the source warned that Andrew, too, is adamant that his side of the story is told, and is determined to ‘take a lot of other people down with him’.