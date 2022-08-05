Seven arrested

Islamabad: The Islamabad police during a drive against anti-social elements arrested seven outlaws in the last 24 hours from different areas of the city, the police spokesman said.

Bani Gala police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 285 grams of Ice from their possession.

Tarnol Police arrested a person and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Ramana and Karachi Company police teams apprehended two accused and recovered one 30-bore pistol and one 8mm rifle along with ammunition from their possession. Similarly, Khanna and Shams Colony police teams arrested two accused and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition from them.