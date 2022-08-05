US man starts wildfire by trying to burn a spider

WASHINGTON: A Utah man was detained this week after he started a wildfire when he tried to kill a spider using a lighter, the local sheriff’s office said.

Twenty-six-year-old Cory Martin "was found where the fire started and told police he tried to kill a spider with a lighter and in the process started a fire," the Utah County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The US state has been in the grip of a severe drought -- along with much of the country’s southwest -- as part of a two-decade phenomenon scientists say is being exacerbated by climate change.