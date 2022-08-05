US man starts wildfire by trying to burn a spider

WASHINGTON: A Utah man was detained this week after he started a wildfire when he tried to kill a spider using a lighter, the local sheriff’s office said.
Twenty-six-year-old Cory Martin "was found where the fire started and told police he tried to kill a spider with a lighter and in the process started a fire," the Utah County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
The US state has been in the grip of a severe drought -- along with much of the country’s southwest -- as part of a two-decade phenomenon scientists say is being exacerbated by climate change.
VIENNA: Negotiators kicked off a fresh round of talks over Iran’s nuclear programme in Vienna on Thursday, seeking...
TEHRAN: Russia will launch an Iranian remote sensing satellite into orbit next Tuesday, the two countries confirmed,...
KATHMANDU: The Nepali government on Thursday set a general election date for November, as the landlocked Himalayan...
WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department charged four police officers on Thursday over the death of Breonna Taylor, a...
RABAT: Morocco on Thursday sentenced 14 migrants to eight months’ jail following their arrest a day before a deadly...
TEHRAN: Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Thursday it had arrested 10 Islamic State group suspects who were...
Comments