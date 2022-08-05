Netherlands restrict NZ to 148-7 in 1st T20

VOORBURG: Sharp fielding and tight spin-bowling by the Netherlands restricted New Zealand to 148-7 in the Black Caps’ penultimate Twenty20 international of their European tour on Thursday.

Captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat, hoping to emulate their highest score of 254 in the format against Scotland a week ago in Edinburgh.

But the Kiwi batters struggled to properly get off the mark on a sluggish hybrid pitch at the scenic Voorburg Cricket Club just outside The Hague.

Martin Guptill smacked 45 off 36 balls before being caught by Tim Pringle on the boundary at deep backward square leg.

Hard-hitting left-hander Jimmy Neesham staged a late flurry of smashing 32 of 17 balls including two sixes and two fours.

New Zealand appeared well-set to pass 200 until Neesham was brilliantly caught by Bas de Leede on the boundary off a full toss.

The Netherlands remained sharp in the field, including best bowler Shariz Ahmad, who caught and bowled a dangerous-looking Glenn Phillips (14) and ended with figures of 2-15 in three overs. The two teams meet again at the same venue on Friday for the second and final match.