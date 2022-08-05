Milk shop owner gunned down in Safoora Goth

A milk shop owner was shot dead in a firing incident in the Safoora Goth area on Thursday. Meanwhile, two others were wounded in separate firing incidents in the city.

A 48-year-old man, Nawaz, son of Sardar, was shot dead near the Race Course in the Safoora Goth area within the limits of the Malir Cantonment police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased man was a resident of Gulshan-e-Umair and hailed from Sahiwal, police said, adding that apparently, the murder did not occur during a robbery bid as initial investigations had revealed that the victim had contracted two marriages, and his second marriage was a love marriage that had made the family members of his first wife unhappy.

According to police, brothers of the first wife of Nawaz had attacked him a couple of years ago, and the victim’s family suspected that they could be behind the incident. Police said Nawaz ran a milk business.

Separately, a man, identified as Moosa Kaleem, was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in the Manghopir area. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. In another incident, 25-year-old Saddam Hussain was shot and injured in Baldia Town. He was moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment. Police said the motive behind shooting the man was yet to be ascertained.