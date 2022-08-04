Imran proven biggest thief in country’s history: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Wednesday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision has proved Imran Khan the biggest thief in the country’s history.

Reacting to the funding case verdict against the PTI, he said Imran Khan’s narrative on corruption had also turned out to be farcical after the ECP verdict, and it was also proved that the PTI was founded for corruption.

The foreign minister said Imran Khan, who adopted high-handed tactics to prevent the ECP from investigating the matter, had been exposed as taking funds from foreigners and raising slogans of foreign conspiracy was sheer hypocrisy of the PTI.

He said a person who submitted a fabricated affidavit to the ECP could not be “Sadiq and Ameen” (honest and trustworthy). “It is now clear that Imran Khan launched the so-called anti-corruption campaign to conceal his own corruption,” he added.Bilawal said Imran Khan has polluted the country’s politics by taking money from foreigners and cannot be given any concession.