Drone that killed Zawahiri did not operate from Pakistan: minister

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah during press conference. — APP

KARACHI: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said the drone that targeted and killed Ayman al-Zawahiri was not operated from Pakistan. Talking to Geo News in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said: “Do you know how Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed and where he was? This is a matter on which talks should be held between Afghanistan and US.”

The interior minister said it should be taken into account that what had been discussed during the US-Taliban talks (in Doha) in this regard. If the talks were not held earlier (on this issue), the matter needs to be resolved now.

He further said peace in Afghanistan had its impact on Pakistan. When there is peace in Afghanistan, there is peace in Pakistan, adding that if the situation in Afghanistan is not good, it adversely affects Pakistan.