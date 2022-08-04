ETPB chief assures Hindu community of full protection

LAHORE: Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Habibur Rahman Gilani presided over an important meeting of Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee here on Wednesday.

President Hindu Management Committee Krishan Sharma, General Secretary Dewan Chand Chawla and other committee members from across the country attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas and other officers were also present.

In the meeting, all the members through a unanimous resolution appreciated the Chairman Board and the Shrines Administration for taking possession of the historic Valmiki temple from a Hindu family. They also appreciated that the renovation work of temple. Chairman Board assured the members that all possible measures would be taken for the protection of the temples and the welfare of the Hindu community.

Later on, with the support of Pakistan Hindu Management Committee and ETPB, a ceremony was held at the historical Valmiki Temple.