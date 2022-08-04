112 hospitalised in India industrial gas leak

NEW DELHI: At least 112 women have been hospitalised after a gas leak at an apparel manufacturing plant in India, police said on Wednesday. The workers complained of nausea and vomiting at a plant in the Atchyutapuram district of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night. "The women are all stable. There are no deaths. Investigations are going on," senior police official M. Upendra said.
