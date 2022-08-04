PSB’s meeting convened, then cancelled

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) convened and then cancelled the urgent meeting of its Executive Committee that was scheduled for today (Thursday).

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that the meeting was to take up some important matters which directly concerned a particular legal position of the federation. Even the notification of the meeting was also circulated but was later withdrawn.

After taking the legal opinion it was ascertained that the PSB’s Governing Board was a proper forum to decide such matters.

“The meeting was cancelled after receiving legal opinion on the matters that were supposed to be taken up on Thursday. That also included the approval of the financial budget and other related financial matters. It was decided that since these are important issues, the PSB Governing Board is a proper forum to discuss and approve these matters. Secondly, it was also ascertained that a set time is required to convene even an urgent meeting which in this case was not followed,” a source within the PSB said.

The source added that since all the leading officials of the PSB and Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) are not heading for Islamic Games starting in Turkey in a week time, the PSB Governing Board meeting is expected to be held on their arrival back home.