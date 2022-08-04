Australia whip Pakistan by 44 runs in last match

From our correspondent

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan women cricket team ended their Commonwealth Games journey on a pathetic note as they lost their third successive game. They were whipped by the world’s top team Australia by 44 runs in their Group A last league show here at the Edgbaston Stadium on Wednesday.

Set to score 161, Pakistan were restricted to 116-8 in the allotted 20 overs.

Earlier, Tahlia McGrath (78*) and left-handed batter Beth Mooney (70*) enabled Australia to post 160-2.

After opting to bat first, Australia lost two early wickets of Alyssa Healy (4) and skipper Meg Lanning (4). However, Tahlia and Mooney did a remarkable job as they added 141 runs for the unbeaten third wicket stand to score an imposing total of 160-2.

Tahlia smacked ten fours and one six in her commanding 51-ball knock. This was her third fifty in international T20 cricket.

Mooney clobbered eight fours and one six in her 49-ball knock. This was her 12th fifty in her international T20 career.

Pacer Fatima Sana (1-41 in 4) and Sadia Iqbal (1-28 in 4) were the successful bowlers.

Pakistan had a poor response as they lost Muneeba Ali (0) and Iram Javed (6) early. Skipper Bismah Maroof (23) and Omaima Sohail (23) tried to consolidate the innings but they could not overcome the Australian bowlers who bowled with great accuracy.

The duo added 36 runs for the third wicket before leg-spinner Alana King bowled Omaima who struck three fours in her run-a-ball knock.

Aliya Riaz then got run out (1) with McGrath removing Ayesha Naseem (8) to leave Pakistan reeling at 60-5 in the 13th over.

McGrath then removed Bismah and Tuba Hassan (0) off her two successive deliveries to add to Pakistan’s misery. Bismah struck one four in her 32-ball knock.

Left-arm orthodox Jess Jonnasen removed Diana Baig (2).

Fatima Sana batted well as she hit a 26-ball 35 not out. She hammered two sixes and as many fours.

Right-armer Taliha McGrath got 3-13 in three overs to break the back of Pakistan.

This was the third successive loss for Pakistan in the event in which eight nations are featuring. Pakistan had been beaten by Barbados by 15 runs and toppled by India with a thumping margin of eight wickets.