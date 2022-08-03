KP declares flood emergency in DIK, Tank

PESHAWAR: Declaring a flood emergency in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday increased the compensation for flood losses and decided to launch a full-fledged anti-encroachment drive in the districts affected by the natural calamity.

The decisions were taken at the provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout. Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai briefed the media about the cabinet decisions.

The minister said the cabinet approved enhancing compensation from Rs.0.3 million to Rs.0.8 million for the heirs of those who lost lives in natural disasters and the compensation for damaged houses from Rs.0.1 million to Rs.0.4 million.

The cabinet, he said, declared a flood emergency in the Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts. The chief minister directed the deputy commissioners to process cases for flood emergencies if required to ensure prompt relief and rehabilitation activities.