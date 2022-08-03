Iran sentences three to ‘eye-for-an-eye’ punishment

TEHRAN: Iranian courts have sentenced three people to be blinded in one eye under the Islamic republic’s retribution laws, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Hamshahri, the Tehran municipality’s daily, said a woman was among the three sentenced to the eye-for-an-eye punishment. She had hurled acid at another woman in a 2011 dispute, causing her to lose an eye, it said. Hamshahri said the supreme court has upheld the sentence of having her right eye gouged out, on top of a jail term and a fine. A man has been handed down the same punishment for causing his victim to lose an eye in a knife assault in 2017. In a third case, a man has been convicted for blinding a friend in the left eye with a hunting weapon.