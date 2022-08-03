Haseeb falls short of his personal best

From our correspondent

BIRMINGHAM: Olympian swimmer Syed Haseeb Tariq on Tuesday finished at the 43rd spot among 71 swimmers who competed in the 50 metre freestyle heats of the swimming event of the Commonwealth Games here at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

Haseeb, who studies in Canada, clocked 24.65 seconds timing. He could not beat his personal best time of 24.45.