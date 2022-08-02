HRCP opposes move to modify Nikahnama

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly opposed the Punjab Government’s move to update Form II of the Nikahnama, making it compulsory for couples to sign a declaration of their belief in the finality of Prophethood (Peace be upon him). Such a declaration is already mandatory when acquiring identity documents and should not be necessary at this stage, HRCP said in a statement issued Monday.

The “HRCP is also concerned that such a provision panders to the right wing and could be used to incite violence against religious minorities if misused. The practical purpose of Nikahnama is to establish that both parties are contracting a marriage freely and to protect women’s right to divorce. It is not to establish an individual’s religious beliefs, which are a private matter and protected by Article 20 of the Constitution.“