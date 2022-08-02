CM announces financial aid for flood-hit houses

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has announced financial assistance to help repair the damages caused by the flood to the houses in South Punjab and said that the owners of completely destroyed houses would be given Rs600,000 per person while the owners of partially destroyed houses would be provided Rs400,000 per person. Similarly, the damage caused to the livestock will also be compensated, he added and directed the deputy commissioners to complete the surveys under personal supervision. The survey process should be kept simple and the local representatives be taken on board, he emphasised and repeated that the affectees should not suffer any kind of inconvenience during the survey process. The financial assistance should reach the affected people without delay, he further said.

He directed that the relief activities should be intensified and dry food should be continuously delivered to the affected population. Alongside, water flow in rivers should be continuously monitored while taking steps to fortify the rivers’ embankments, he mentioned and reminded that the necessary resources and machinery should be used for the maintenance of link roads in the affected areas.

The CM said that he would visit flood-hit areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan today (Tuesday) to personally review the situation as rehabilitation of flood affectees was a priority, added Pervaiz Elahi.

A meeting was held on Monday under the chair of the CM at his office to review the flood situation and relief activities in Rajanpur, DG Khan, especially Taunsa and Muzaffargarh.

Assembly members Amina Jafar Leghari, Mohsin Leghari, Muhammad Saifuddin Khan Khosa, Muhammad Awais Dareshak, Farooq Amanullah Dareshak, Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak, and others attended the meeting.

ANTI-DENGUE CAMPAIGN: The chief minister ordered to run a campaign to overcome the dengue spread in the wake of the ongoing monsoon season. There should be effective monitoring and accurate reporting of the anti-dengue activities and trained staff should be hired to run this drive, he stated. The focus should be on clinical management and anti-dengue teams be mobilised at the grassroots to achieve the desired results. These teams should conduct regular visits and indoor and outdoor surveillance should be given special attention, he added. Anti-dengue activities should not be limited to Lahore, but every city in the province and breeding spots of dengue mosquitoes should be eradicated, he stressed. Similarly, a strong awareness campaign should be conducted to involve society, the CM said. The hospitals should have the best treatment arrangements for dengue patients, he concluded.The health secretary briefed the meeting held under the chair of CM Punjab about measures to control dengue.

RESCUE 1122: The chief minister accorded approval to expand the scope of Rescue 1122 to all the tehsils of the province. He disclosed that the scope of emergency services would be expanded to 86 more tehsils this year. Similarly, Motorbike Rescue Service would also be extended to further 27 districts in 2022, he added. He maintained that his government had started the Rescue 1122 Service which is a worthwhile and commendable institution of the province. The foundation of this institution was laid during his previous tenure and, today, it is recognised not only in Pakistan but the world over, he said and concluded that rescuers’ job was equivalent to serving humanity.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of 10 members of a family who lost their lives due to caving in the roof of a house in the Tatta Pani area of Rawalakot. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and added that the Punjab government stands with them in this hour of grief.