ITP pick up pace against traffic violators

Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have picked up the pace of efforts against those involved in violation of traffic laws especially against those bikers who driving their bikes without helmet and Driving License.

ICTP is working on hastening actions against traffic violators under special directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad to reduce accidents and to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic. Senior Superintendent of Police SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has advised all zonal DSPs and inspectors to take strict action against all the motorists violating traffic rules especially against those bikers who driving their bikes without helmet and Driving License.

ICTP has constituted special squads to conduct operations throughout the city, and its education wing will work to improve road safety awareness for the public on several highways of the capital. SSP Traffic has instructed officers to deal with the citizens in a courteous manner as disrespect will not be tolerated and to take unbiased action against rule violators.