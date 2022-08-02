AIOU opens admission in merit-based programmes

Islamabad:The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started admissions in merit-based programmes offered in the first phase of autumn 2022 semester including BS, MBA, MS/MPhil and PhD.

According to admission department of AIOU, the deadline for the submission of admission application form is August 22, 2022. The prospectuses and admission forms

for these programs are available online on the university website (www.aio­u.edu.pk) and admission can only be applied via online mode. Online admission procedure is presented in the prospectuses in detail.

Admissions to BS, 1.5 and 2.5 year MBA (New Scheme) programmes will be granted purely on merit basis, whereas the candidates will appear in entry test to qualify for admission in Commonwealth of Learning (COL) MBA/MPA, MS/ M.Phil and Ph.D. These entry tests will be conducted in university’s academic complex from August 26-31, 2022. First and second merit lists will be displayed on the university website on September 5 and September 12 respectively. On the other hand, deadline for depositing fee for first and second merit lists will be on September 9 and September 16, respectively.