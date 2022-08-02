MQM-P announces support for business community protesting against sales tax

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Waseem Akhtar has announced support for the business community, saying that the party is standing with all the businessmen as in the past.

Akhtar made the announcement after hearing the concerns of a delegation of various business communities on Monday that had called on him to discuss the recent tax hike on commercial electricity bills. The business delegation said that the K-Electric’s extra Rs6,000 in commercial bills is tantamount to abusing the business community. They said businessmen have been paying their taxes to the federal and provincial governments every year, even when their businesses are barely running.

They said that due to inflation, the state of the economy is not good, and the business community is facing the worst financial crisis, so the recent increase in taxation is unfair in such a situation.

The business delegation informed the MQM-P leader that KE is continuously engaged in its arbitrary behaviour, due to which businesses in the city are going bankrupt.

They said that instead of controlling unannounced load-shedding, KE is focusing on increasing bills. “We had hoped that the current government would improve the economy, but no tangible steps have been taken.”

They also said that for the betterment of Pakistan, the business community of Karachi is already paying the highest taxes, and that they will continue to pay them.

On the occasion, MQM-P leader and Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Subzwari said his party will support the business community of the city. “MQM-Pakistan will continue its cooperation to solve the legitimate demands of the businessmen.”

Meanwhile, talking to the same delegation through videoconferencing, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the business community should understand the problems of the government. “We have raised the tax slightly, but we’ll try to resolve this problem.” The business delegation included Electronic Market President Irfan Rizwan, the Karachi Ittehad chairman, representatives of the Sindh Tajir Ittehad Karachi and the Orangi Traders Association, and others.

JI’s demand

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to modify the new sales tax imposed on retailers through electricity bills. He expressed these views while addressing a protest demonstration held in North Nazimabad by the retailers of Hyderi Market on Monday.

A large number of shopkeepers, JI activists and leaders of the market association, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the government and K-Electric (KE). Later, the protesters took out a rally from outside the market to the KE office to protest against the imposition of the sales tax.

Rehman expressed full solidarity with the traders’ community and demanded of the FBR to devise a proper mechanism in consultation with the stakeholders, including the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and traders’ organisations. He said the FBR should separate the KE from the tax recovery process as the power supply company was already known for its corrupt practices. “What would the FBR do if the KE were asked to recover the sales tax?” he questioned.

The JI leader made it clear that traders were willing to pay the due tax; however, the merger of unjust taxation with electricity bills would not be accepted at any cost. He said the KE would be responsible for the consequences if they attempted to suspend the electricity connections to shops or imposed fines under the pretext of nonpayment of bills.