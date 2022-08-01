Muqam asks ECP to deliver verdict in foreign funding case

KALAYA: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam on Sunday said that the entire nation now wanted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce verdict in the foreign funding case against the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf forthwith.

“After the Transparency International report, The Financial Times mind-boggling news report has proved Imran Khan Niazi the ringleader of dacoits and thieves,” he said while speaking at a public meeting in Orakzai tribal district.

On this occasion, Malik Shaaban Ali along with supporters quit the Pakistan People’s Party and announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Amir Muqam, who is also president of the PML-N for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that different verdicts delivered by the same court and the same bench in the same case had disappointed the masses, which will have far-reaching effects on the future of the nation and country. “We have come for saving the country, not for politics. The country would soon be steered out of the prevailing crises by the able leadership Mian Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” he said, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had great services for the erstwhile Fata where lasting peace was restored and the black law - Frontier Crimes Regulation abolished. He said that the PML-N had brought the merged districts into mainstream politics to put these backward areas on the track to development and prosperity.

The PML-N leader alleged that the PTI-led government had gulped the huge funds of Rs440 billion but had done nothing. He said that Kohat Tunnel, Indus Highway and Dera Ismail Khan Motorway were the mega projects initiated by the PMLN in the southern districts.