Balochistan floods

The only thing more predictable than the coming of monsoon rains every summer is that the first drop of condensation will expose the rotting infrastructure in the country, and the absolute apathy of state, government and the political elite. What should have been a welcome respite from the scorching heat this year has quickly turned to tragedy across the country. While the plight of rained-out metropolises does get media attention, the rest of the country's flooded rural hinterland has been struggling to get noticed. With at least 124 people dead due to the current devastation caused by rain-related heavy floods across Balochistan, it is no longer possible to ignore the images coming out of the province: whole villages swept away, thousand rendered homeless, livelihoods lost and at the mercy of authorities that have as always been late in providing help. At the moment, flood relief efforts are going on in Balochistan and other areas of the country.

In a case of too late, but still at least a signal of reassurance, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Balochistan and met with the flood affectees, assuring them of help by the government and forming a committee that is to visit the flood-affected areas and submit a report. The prime minister has also announced Rs1 million for families that have lost loved ones to the rain terror and Rs500,000 for people whose houses have been destroyed. All this is welcome no doubt for a people that have lost everything, but part of the problem is that the government only comes alive to the predictable problems caused by rain when it is already too late. To prevent power cuts during times of rain requires an overhaul of our dilapidated electricity infrastructure and that requires months, if not years, of planning and work. This has not been done in Karachi or the rest of the country so now there is little that can be done to prevent feeders from tripping and exposed electricity lines from killing people. Land that is used for cultivation needs to have flood-control systems in place and, should the worst still happen, plans drawn up for evacuation and shelter. All of this requires planning and for all the resources we have devoted to the national and provincial disaster management authorities, very little of it has been spent in an effective way.

The lack of planning or attention is nowhere as evident as in Balochistan, even beyond the rain and flooding issues. Post 18th Amendment, the idea was that the people of Balochistan would see a little more care and a lot more autonomy over their fates. For the PPP government under Zardari, the promise of political reforms in the form of the Balochistan package was the way to win hearts and minds. That outreach failed because the PPP was unable to provide any of the reforms in question. The PML-N's previous government, in keeping with its pro-business ideology, pursued an economic agenda, touting the proposed development of Gwadar as the solution to Balochistan’s economic woes. Once again, there was considerable scepticism on the part of the Baloch. Things have now come to a pass that the Baloch are increasingly doubtful of the centre, while also struggling with coalition governments in their own province over the years. The optics too have not been good: as a province was literally drowning, the political elite was consumed fully by power games in Punjab and the centre. A youth already turning to militancy due to perceptions of neglect by the federation will only need to look at the images of drowning people and destroyed homes to feel a sense of validation in their scepticism. Unless the government in the centre works on a reform package that includes both financial and political rights, this sense of deprivation will persist. Rain and flooding is likely to get worse in the coming years due to global climate change but it does not have to end up killing people. The least the state can do for Balochistan is to ensure better disaster management.