Off the grid

Everyone knows that high-speed internet is indispensable in our digitized world. Although mobile operators are offering packages with high rates to their customers, the quality of their services is very poor, especially in rural districts like Tharparkar.
Power shortages also limit internet access; at times, the internet signal remains weak even after power has been restored. The government should hold the mobile operators accountable to ensure that the quality of their service matches its price.
Dolat Chandani
Tharparkar
