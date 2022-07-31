‘E-stamp papers to be launched soon’

MANSEHRA: Special Assistant Chief Minister on Revenue Taj Mohammad Tarand has said that the government will introduce an e-stamp paper from the month of August. “The government has been taking initiatives, which could end corruption in the province, which is why we are going to introduce e-stamps from the next month as a pilot project from Nowshera,” he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Services Delivery Centre here on Saturday.

MPA Babar Saleem Swati and Additional Deputy Commissioner Babar Tanoli were also present on the occasion.

Tarand said the stamp papers would completely be commuted with e-stamps and notary public (lawyers) could sign only an e-stamp, instead of dozens or hundreds of papers.