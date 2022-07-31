Departments under Ministry of Aviation have no coordination: Saad

LAHORE: Federal Aviation Minister Saad Rafique has said the departments working under the Ministry of Civil Aviation have no coordination with each other.

Talking to media at the Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Saturday, he appreciated the Civil Aviation Authority secretary and DGs for playing their role in developing harmony among different departments. He urged the employees to discharge their duties efficiently to justify their demands, adding that those showing extraordinary performance would be rewarded. He said if any brotherly country wanted to use Pakistan’s airspace, it would have to make an agreement. He said the PIA would welcome all those who offered good joint ventures to it. He emphasised that the Civil Aviation Authority and the PIA should be supportive to each other. He said the Lahore airport was on top in earnings.

The upgradation of the runway of the Karachi airport would be started this year and Gilgit, Chitral and Skardu airports would be modernised. Sukkur and Dera Ismail Khan airports would be given the status of international airports.

He said he had been told that the alternative of the Walton Airport, which was being constructed in Muridke, would become operational by January 2023. Gwadar’s new airport would become fully operational by September 2023.