New HEC chairman greeted

LAHORE : Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) Punjab has welcomed the appointment of Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Saturday.
In a joint statement, FAPUASA (Punjab-chapter) president Prof Dr Azhar Naeem, vice president Dr Ahtisham Ali, secretary general Prof Dr Hafiz M Tahir and secretary PUASA Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi said it was an appropriate time to take immediate steps to improve the quality of higher education in the country as well as to bring in uniformity/clarity of standards for faculty promotions (both BPS and TTS streams) across the country.
The FAPUASA Executive Council expressed hope that the new HEC chairman would enhance the support to public sector universities and ensure the merit-based selection against all vacant posts of Vice Chancellors (VCs) across the country. Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Government College University (GCU) Lahore has expressed heartfelt gratitude to GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi for his sincere efforts vis-à-vis the final approval of the 25 per cent disparity allowance for employees of Grade 1 to 19 of the GCU Lahore.
The ASA GCU also admired the efforts of Vice President of ASA, Dr Ahtisham Ali, for his commendable role in ensuring all employees receive their legitimate right of this addition, during prevailing tough circumstances.
LAHORE : The passing out ceremony of 823 rescuers of basic 38th course from all Punjab was held at Emergency Services...
LAHORE : The 25th Alhamra Theatre Festival concluded on Friday night with a spellbinding double-bill performed by...
LAHORE : An intensive security plan has been evolved and enforced here in the district to maintain peace as well as...
LAHORE : Deputy Consul General Chinese Consulate Mr. Kaoqi met SP Operations Iqbal Town here on Saturday. Both...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Pervez Rashid has said Imran Khan not only received dollars from...
LAHORE : Another 343 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.According to the data...
Comments