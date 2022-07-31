Green-shirts desperate to win over arch-rivals India today

BIRMINGHAM: After being handed a 15-run defeat by Barbados on Friday night, Pakistan women cricket team will be desperately looking for a win to stay in contention when they face tough India in their second Group A game of the Commonwealth Games T20 cricket here at the Edgbaston Stadium on Sunday (today).

The match begins at 3pm PST.

It was a big blow to the Bismah Maroof-led side when they were undone by Barbados in a game where the Pakistani batters were seen struggling against the bounce and deviation.

Nida Dar was the only batter who played with grace, managing some super shots before returning 50 not out off 31 balls.

The game is very important for both sides as India also had been beaten by Australia by three wickets in their opener the other day.

The two teams have played each other in T20I cricket 11 times. India, currently ranked No 4, have won nine matches while seventh-ranked Pakistan have won two matches.

The last time the two teams met in a T20I match was in the 2018 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Providence, Guyana. India women won by seven wickets.

Squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicket-keeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicket-keeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.