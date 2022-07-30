This refers to the news report ‘Can talk with TTP and Baloch, Sindhi nationalists but not with thieves: Imran Khan’ (July 28, 2022). The former PM claims that the day “you strike a deal with thieves, the entire society comes crashing down”.

Irrespective of what Imran Khan says, it is a fact that he had offered to forgive and take back over two dozen of his party members who had defected and were accused of selling their conscience. Additionally, he not only reconciled with but offered senior positions to another politician who he had earlier called the biggest dacoit of Punjab. Hypocrisy is no problem for the former PM, who seems to believe that taking U-turns is the hallmark of top leadership. In these circumstances, how can one be sure that Imran Khan actually believes in, and will stick to whatever he is saying at any particular occasion?

SRH Hashmi

Karachi