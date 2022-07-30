Tahir, Munro join PJL as team mentors

LAHORE: South Africa’s highly-rated wrist spinner Imran Tahir and New Zealand’s T20 specialist Colin Munro have been confirmed as team mentors for the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium from October 4-17.

Imran and Munro join Daren Sammy, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik who were last month named as mentors.

The appointment of the sixth team mentor will be announced in due course. After the team naming rights have been confirmed, these celebrated former international stars will be allocated sides.

Imran Tahir played for Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 1998 before moving to South Africa in 2005 and making his international debut for the Proteas in 2011. The wrist spinner played in 20 Tests, 107 ODIs and 38 T20Is, taking 57, 173 and 63 wickets, respectively. In the HBL PSL, he has represented Multan Sultans (2018, and 2020 to date).

Munro struck three T20I centuries and 11 half-centuries, including a 14-ball 50 against Sri Lanka, in a 65-match career with New Zealand. The hard-hitting batter also played in 57 ODIs, scoring 1,271 runs. The 35-year-old represented Karachi Kings in the 2019 HBL PSL, while he has been on Islamabad United’s roster since 2020.

Imran Tahir was happy to return to Lahore for the Pakistan Junior League in a team mentor’s role.