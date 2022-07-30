Heavy rain inundates City roads

LAHORE : Heavy to moderate rain battered the provincial capital inundating roads in many localities here on Friday.

According Pakistan Meteorological Department data, 86mm rain was recorded at Lakshami Chowk, 75mm at Pani Wala Talab, 4mm at Lahore Airport, 59mm at Mughalpura, 38mm at Chowk Nakhuda, 48mm at Gulshan-e-Ravi, 76mm at Farrukhabad, Upper Mall 48mm, Samanabad 50mm, Jail Road 38mm and Iqbal Town 32mm. Wasa Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed visited low-lying areas, including Qurtba Chowk and Lakshmi Chowk. The MD said that all machinery de-watering sets were fully functional. All the staff and machinery remained in the field until the rainwater was completely drained, said MD Wasa.

He added all the disposal stations were being run at full capacity. Other officials also accompanied him. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted more rain during the next 24 hours.