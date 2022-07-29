Awareness among public about hepatitis stressed

Rawalpindi : Hepatitis is a viral disease that is due to hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Hepatitis B and C are silent killers as out of ten patients only one has the symptoms and nine can only be diagnosed if they are tested for hepatitis and for this we have to find those missing millions by screening and awareness campaigns.

About 400 million people are suffering from hepatitis around the world while Pakistan is the second highest prevalent country after China. Every 30 seconds there is a death due to hepatitis and 4000 deaths per day. Due to this, the world celebrates this day to increase awareness among the general public and health care professionals. Rawalpindi Medical University has also arranged many screening camps and awareness campaigns.

Experts from RMU expressed this in a seminar organized in collaboration with IPAC Foundation, VFAHT, RCAP, STEP, and Shifa4u here at Rawalpindi Medical University to commemorate World Hepatitis Day being observed around the globe on July 28.

The purpose of this seminar was to raise awareness among medical students regarding the importance of taking right actions at the right time. The theme of world hepatitis day this year is “Bring Hepatitis Care Closer” and RMU has planned to sensitize the general public about various aspects of the disease, said Vice Chancellor at RMU Professor Muhammad Umar while speaking at the occasion. He said hepatitis can only be controlled if we have commitment. We have to increase the level of awareness among public and screening. We are running a pilot project in Rawalpindi namely Hepatitis free Rawalpindi initiative in which we have screened union councils one and two.

Approximate prevalence has been recorded as six per cent for HCV and 1.5 per cent for HBV in the two union councils, said Professor Umar. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Zahid Mahmood Minhas emphasized vaccination to prevent the spread of the disease while Sameer Shafi MD Chairman of IPAC Foundation from the USA suggested that there should be a volunteer force to come forward for awareness and screening campaign.

Other speakers including Dr Nusrat Yar Khan, Dr Ayesha Junaid, Dr Ehsan Ghani (DHO), Professor Dr Syed Arshad Sabir, Dr Tayyab Saeed Akhtar, and Dr Muhammad Mujeeb Khan also gave stress to raise awareness among the general public and medical students to bring hepatitis care closer to the public, at the community level.

Speakers said that every 30 seconds, one person dies from hepatitis. “Hepatitis Can't-Wait.” They emphasised spreading awareness among people regarding the disease as it can easily be prevented and cured through timely diagnosis and proper treatment.

To further enhance awareness and sensitize the general population, an awareness walk was also arranged in new teaching block of RMU at Holy Family Hospital.