Danish envoy visits NUST

Islamabad: The Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Lis Rosenholm visited National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), here on Wednesday.
The dignitary had a detailed meeting with NUST Rector Engineer Javed Mahmood Bukhari and senior management of the university. Matters of mutual interest, particularly forging meaningful partnerships between NUST and Danish institutions, came under discussion. The rector apprised the honourable guest of NUST’s accomplishments in academic and research domains, pursuance of Sustainable Development Goals, etc. Later, the ambassador had an interactive session with faculty and students of NUST.
