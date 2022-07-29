Pakistan asks India for inspection of dams in disputed areas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Indus Waters Commissioner (PIWC), Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, has contacted his counterpart, AK Pal, in India to allow Pakistan to inspect the hydroelectric projects in the disputed territory, reported local media on Thursday.
The sources say that the Pakistani commissioner asked for an inspection schedule for various hydroelectric power projects. These projects include Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project and Ratle Hydroelectric Project, located on the Chenab River in the disputed territory of held Jammu and Kashmir.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday underlined the government’s commitment to unlock the full economic...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the parents of the victims of Army Public...
FIA as the lead agency will brief the FATF team based on the data collected, say sources
Toyota and Suzuki, plan partial plant shutdowns next month owing to unavailability of raw material amid import...
Official says the new Toshakhana policy would be radically better than the previous one in terms of fairness and...
Continuing rains in the country have pummeled the southwestern Balochistan province, killing over 100 people and...
Comments