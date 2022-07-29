Pakistan asks India for inspection of dams in disputed areas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Indus Waters Commissioner (PIWC), Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, has contacted his counterpart, AK Pal, in India to allow Pakistan to inspect the hydroelectric projects in the disputed territory, reported local media on Thursday.

The sources say that the Pakistani commissioner asked for an inspection schedule for various hydroelectric power projects. These projects include Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project and Ratle Hydroelectric Project, located on the Chenab River in the disputed territory of held Jammu and Kashmir.