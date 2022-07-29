Torrential rains cause ‘devastating’ flooding in Kentucky

WASHINGTON: Torrential rains have caused massive flooding in eastern Kentucky, leaving a number of people stranded on rooftops and others missing, the governor of the southeastern US state said on Thursday.

"We’re seeing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history," Governor Andy Beshear told reporters. "There are a lot of people in eastern Kentucky on top of roofs waiting to be rescued," Beshear said. "There are a number of people that are unaccounted for and I’m nearly certain this is a situation where we are going to lose some of them," he said. "We expect the loss of life."