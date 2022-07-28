Irfan Qadir raises questions on judiciary’s independence

ISLAMABAD: Former Attorney General for Pakistan Irfan Qadir said on Wednesday the judiciary cannot be independent if an individual like Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) prevails upon it. Speaking in Geo News special transmission, Irfan Qadir said the Supreme Court is not the CJP alone.

He said that Parliament makes law with majority and CJP can do nothing on it and if recommendations are implemented, wrong decisions would come to an end. He said that the SC rules are governed by Article 191 of the Constitution.

He said that amendment to the SC rules should be done immediately and only then, the judiciary would be independent in true sense.

He said that the judiciary will be independent when individuals are not allowed to prevail upon it.

Irfan Qadir said it has been observed that chief justices call the shots in the Supreme Court and this situation should be changed as the CJP is not the whole institution rather other judges are also its part and parcel.

Senior lawyer Hamid Khan also endorsed amendment to the SC rules and suggested that these rules should be amended taking into account all factors rather these should not be made specifically in view of the verdict given in the Punjab PA deputy speaker’s ruling.

He said that one party is out of Parliament and if amendments are made in absence of that party, many questions would be raised on the validity of the amendments.