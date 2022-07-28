Probe into Ziarat operation: Balochistan govt to form judicial commission

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Wednesday decided to constitute a judicial commission to probe the Ziarat operation that led to martyrdom of a Pakistan Army officer and his civilian cousin.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo approved formation of judicial commission to probe the incident that led to the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and the abduction and killing of his cousin, local media reported.

In this regard, the Home Ministry sent a letter to the Balochistan High Court to form the judicial commission. The commission will be formed under the Inquiry Ordinance 1969 and will be headed by a judge of the high court to be nominated by the Chief Justice Balochistan High Court. Earlier this month, Pakistan Army launched an operation in Ziarat district to recover a civilian taken hostage by the terrorists.

The civilian, Omer Javed, was abducted along with his cousin Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza near Warchoom, Ziarat, as they were returning after paying a visit to the Quaid’s residency.

Lt Col Mirza was martyred by the terrorists.

During the operation, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire on security forces. Security forces identified and cleared a terrorist hideout during the recovery operation. Five terrorists belonging to the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) were also killed in the heavy exchange of fire.

The ISPR said an Army Quick Reaction Forces were immediately dispatched to chase the fleeing terrorists who were traced moving to their hideouts near Mangi Dam. A search operation was launched by security forces using Special Services Group (SSG) troops and helicopters to locate the abductees and the terrorists.

An exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the killing of two terrorists. The forces also recovered a cache of improvised explosive devices and ammunition. However, in the process, the remaining terrorists managed to flee with Omer Javed who was later found dead in a rain water drain.