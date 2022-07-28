Ex-cops sentenced to prison for Floyd killing

WASHINGTON: Two former Minneapolis police officers were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for their roles in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose death sparked protests against racial injustice across the United States.
US Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced J. Alexander Kueng to three years in prison and Tou Thao to three and a half years on federal charges.
NEW DELHI: In a major verdict delivered on Wednesday, the Supreme Court has declared that the Enforcement Directorate...
BEIJING: China warned on Wednesday that Washington would "bear the consequences" if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
PARIS: France is on track to experience its driest July on record, the national weather service said on Wednesday,...
WASHINGTON: US gun makers earned more than $1 billion from the sale of AR-15-style semiautomatic weapons over the last...
TEHRAN: Iran said on Wednesday the US needs to show "in practise" that it wants a revival of the 2015 nuclear...
COLOMBO: Two activists who helped lead mass demonstrations that toppled Sri Lanka’s president were arrested on...
Comments
Khurshid Anwar commented 5 hours ago
Reply 0 0