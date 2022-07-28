 
Thursday July 28, 2022
Ex-cops sentenced to prison for Floyd killing

By AFP
July 28, 2022

WASHINGTON: Two former Minneapolis police officers were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for their roles in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose death sparked protests against racial injustice across the United States.

US Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced J. Alexander Kueng to three years in prison and Tou Thao to three and a half years on federal charges.

    Khurshid Anwar commented 5 hours ago

    Three cheers for the USA Justice system and its application.The 2 white policemen were sentence to only three and three and a half years in prison for a murder committed in front of people and recorded with videos.

