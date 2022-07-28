US, Pakistan pledge to expand trade ties

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Commerce minister Syed Naveed Qamar and discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade ties between the two countries, a statement said on Wednesday.

The ambassador appreciated growth seen in exports from Pakistan to the US and expressed hope for a deeper and wider bilateral relationship in the fields of trade and investment, digital services, science and technology, education, energy, and climate, the govt’s release stated.

The Commerce minister congratulated the ambassador on assuming his charge in Pakistan and underscored importance of decades-long relationship between the two countries.

During the meeting, they also shed light on Pakistan’s role in averting a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and efforts undertaken by the country to ensure stability of the region.

Both sides also hailed a recently held Pakistan-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Intersessional meeting as an important development in paving the way for future engagements.

Secretary Commerce informed that subsequent to the TIFA Intersessional, technical-level discussions had been held by the Commerce ministry on different market access issues between both countries.

Meanwhile, the ministry also requested for early revival of U.S. GSP Scheme, saying it would further provide market access to Pakistani exporters.

The ambassador expressed concerns regarding difficulties faced by businesses due to import ban on luxury items recently implemented by Pakistan.

The ministry assured that the ban was temporary in nature and a certain relief had already been working for resolution of any issues being faced by businesses, including those of the US.