Dr Ayub Alvi appointed as VC of SS-CASE-IT

Islamabad : Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology (SS-CASE-IT) has appointed Dr. Muhammad Ayub Alvi as its 2nd vice-chancellor.

Dr. Alvi will assume his office from Aug 1st, 2022. Dr. Alvi holds a PhD in Electronics Engineering from UMIST, Manchester, UK.

Dr. Alvi has served FAST-NUCES for almost forty years and played a leading role in its establishment and making FAST the number one University of Pakistan producing best IT graduates. Besides holding various senior appointments at FAST, Dr. Alvi served FAST-NUCES as its Rector from 2017 to 2021.

We hope that Dr. Alvi with his extensive experience and achievements will help SS-CASE-IT to achieve its vision to attract talent, groom and develop them to take leadership position in the country.