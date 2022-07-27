Dr Ayub Alvi appointed as VC of SS-CASE-IT

Islamabad : Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology (SS-CASE-IT) has appointed Dr. Muhammad Ayub Alvi as its 2nd vice-chancellor.
Dr. Alvi will assume his office from Aug 1st, 2022. Dr. Alvi holds a PhD in Electronics Engineering from UMIST, Manchester, UK.
Dr. Alvi has served FAST-NUCES for almost forty years and played a leading role in its establishment and making FAST the number one University of Pakistan producing best IT graduates. Besides holding various senior appointments at FAST, Dr. Alvi served FAST-NUCES as its Rector from 2017 to 2021.
We hope that Dr. Alvi with his extensive experience and achievements will help SS-CASE-IT to achieve its vision to attract talent, groom and develop them to take leadership position in the country.
Islamabad : The residents of Sector G-13 have been irked by the water supply from the Federal Government Housing...
Islamabad : Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq visited the College of Physicians and...
Islamabad : The Korean government appreciated the Pakistani government’s efforts to prevent and respond to climate...
Islamabad : The International Islamic University will hold the Admission Expo 2022 on the theme ‘opportunities for...
Islamabad : Benazir Income Support Programme has so far enrolled eight million children and disbursed Rs40 billion...
Islamabad : Section 144 has been imposed in adjoining areas of Soan River and Korang nullah after the discharge of...
Comments