CDA eases property transfer procedures

Islamabad : In order to facilitate the general public, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has eased property transfer and other related procedures.

In this regard, unnecessary requirements have been abolished so that property related matters could be disposed swiftly, a spokesman of CDA on Tuesday said.

In this regard, initially the printing of transfer letters of the sectors dealt in Estate Management-I has been centralised. According to which, from August 1, the Assistant Director Admitting One-Window Operation Directorate, after admitting the case, shall take print of the transfer letter, sign, stamp and embossing will hand it over to the transferee on the same day. In this regard, instructions have been issued to the Directorate of Information Technology to ensure all arrangements by August 1.

After this the process of issuing transfer letters of properties of sectors dealt with in Estate Affectees Section will be centralised.

Similarly, the condition of obtaining NOC from the Building Control Section for the process of transfer of properties to legal heirs under inheritance has also been replaced with an undertaking. In this regard, the legal heirs will now submit an undertaking to the Capital Development Authority that they will be bound to remove any illegal structure after completion of the legal heirship process.

In this regard, the prescribed processing fee of the Building Control Section has to be deposited as per practice.

Under this process, Estate Management-I, State Management-II and Estate Affectees Section on receipt of application/legal documentation for legal heirship will forward the case for obtaining reports from Building Control Directorate to ascertain the violation of Building Control Regulations. In case of violation of Building Control Regulation, the legal heirs shall submit an affidavit to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) that they will remove the violation within six months, but the property transferred to the legal heirs could not be transferred further until the violation of Building Control Regulations 2020 is not eliminated.

It should be noted that if a property is falling under the category of non-conferring use, then the non-conferring use must be terminated before the property is transferred to the legal heirs.

Similarly, the period for issuance of No Demand Certificate (NDC) issued by Estate Management-I and Estate Management-II has also been reduced to four days. In this regard, instructions have been issued to complete the process of issuing NDC within 4 days after submission of application. In this context, in case of any legal complication, the allottee or the applicant will be informed in time as to why the NDC is not being issued on their request.

It should be noted that the present management of CDA has taken several steps for early disposal of property related issues of general public.

The CDA Facilitation Centre has been activated and helpline 1819 has also been established to provide efficient facilities to the citizens using modern technology.

These initiatives are aimed at quick resolution of citizens' problems and will also help in making CDA an effective service delivery institution.