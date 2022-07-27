Gold breaks all previous records

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,200 per tola on Tuesday to reach a new all-time high in Pakistan on further depreciation in the rupee value.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs149,500 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs1,029 to Rs128,172.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $12 to $1,718 per ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs20 to Rs1,600 per tola.

The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs17.14 to Rs1,371.74.

Jewelers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs2,500 per tola as compared with rates in Dubai gold market.