Another route of People’s Bus Service to be opened today

Buses will start their operations on a new route of the Sindh Intra-District People’s Bus Service in Karachi on Wednesday (today).

The announcement to this effect was made by Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, while chairing a meeting at his office on Tuesday. The meeting took into consideration the affairs related to the newly launched People’s Bus Service of the provincial government.

The new route will provide connectivity between KDA Chowrangi and Shan Chowrangi in Korangi Industrial Area. It will also cover the areas of Eidgah in Nizamabad, Liaquatabad No. 10, Essa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, and the KPT Interchange via Korangi Road.

Memon also directed the officials concerned to conduct a survey to explore the possibility of launching the bus service on the proposed route number 11 in the city, which would cover the areas of Boating Basin in Clifton, the Consulate General of the United States, Mauripur, Keamari and Lyari.

The minister asked the officials of the transport department that he wanted to progress in a few coming days to launch the People’s Bus Service on the new routes in the city. He made it clear that the Sindh government of the PPP was committed to modernising the public transport system of Karachi.

He said the issue of mass transportation services in Karachi would be resolved after the launching of the People’s Bus Service and Bus Rapid Transit System in the metropolis. The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Project Director NRTC (National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation) Shoaib Shafiq, and Assistant Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Bashir Hussain.