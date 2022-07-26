Continous rains halt MWMC operation

MULTAN: The continous rains have affected the cleaning operation of MWMC that was underway in the city. Despite continuous rain, the MWMC workers are striving to remove rainwater from roads and streets.

The workers were observed cleaning culverts and removing rubbish from roads. De-silting of open drains was also underway.Reportedly, workers were collecting waste from houses in residential areas. The cleaning process was completed in

Dera Ada, Kachhari Chowk, Ghanta Ghar, Gulgasht, Mumtaz Abad, on Metro Bus Route and Khanewal Road.A special cleaning squad completed a task to clean a road leading from Multan Cricket Stadium to Bypass Chowk on Vehari Road.

Two die in electrocution incidents:

Two people died of electrocution incidents on Monday. According to rescue officials, three people suffered an electric shock when they were installing a water pump near Pilot School Nawan Sher. The Rescue 1122 team quickly reached the spot and found Qaisar Abbas, 55, dead and Haji

Muhammad, 50, and Umer Farooq, 53 injured. The injured were removed to Nishtar Hospital.

In another incident, head constable Muhammad Imran, who was getting training at Multan Police Training School, was electrocuted when his motorcycle hit an electric pole. He was from Bahawalpur district.His funeral was held at the Police Training College Multan. Meanwhile, a youth died and seven others were injured when a roof collapsed

on them owing to heavy rain near Chungi No 11 Ansari chowk.

Boom witnessed in real estate business:

The Multan Development Authority statistics show a boom in real estate business during the last couple of months following a major shift in low to high progressive recovery rating, it is learnt. The statistics have demonstrated the MDA comercialisation revenue has jumped to more than 300 percent mainly because of improved progressive recovery rating and increase in real estate activity, the officials said.

A report available with this scribe prepared by MDA Directorate of Town Planning and submitted to the MDA Director General Qaiser Salim for fiscal year 2021-22 has revealed the MDA has collected Rs 780.90 million at the end of fiscal year June 2022 against the revenue target of Rs 250 million, which is the highest revenue collection in MDA history. The revenue recovery target of Rs 250 million had been achieved in the first two months of fiscal year 2021-22, the Town Planning report says.

The report says in the financial year 2021-22, revenue has been increased in terms of land use control, building control, land use conversion, subdivision of plots, issuance of various NOCs and clearance certificates. While comparing past two years, the report says that 199 cases were dealt with and approved for commercialisation in the financial year 2021-22.