Six dead in Mexico shooting

MEXICO CITY: Gunmen shot to death five men and one woman at a privately-run drug rehabilitation centre in wester Mexico, authorities said on Monday.
The prosecutors’ office in the western state of Jalisco said the attack occurred around midnight in Tlaquepaque, a suburb of the state capital, Guadalajara.
Jalisco is home to the drug cartel of the same name, and has been plagued for years by violence between rival factions of the cartel in Guadalajara.
The office said that several people were involved in the attack, but did not offer information on a motive.
