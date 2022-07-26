CM to inaugurate medical college in Mansehra soon: official

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would soon inaugurate the first-ever medical college in the district, an official said on Monday.

“I have been leading a Khyber medical college’s experts team which would finalise an appropriate building in the city or its outskirts for the medical college and the chief minister would inaugurate it shortly,” Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Sultan told reporters after visiting King Abdullah Teaching here.

Flanked by the local MPA Babar Saleem Swati and Chief Minister’s advisor of population Ahmad Hussain Shah, he said that the chief minister was taking keen interest in the establishment of a medical college here.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would also supply surgical and other hi-tech equipment and machineries for this health facility,” he said.

Sultan said that Mansehra was still without the medical college and students of that district were getting education in other medical colleges.

“Though the entire admission process is centralised but when that college would start functioning the medical faculty and other staff would also be inducted which could assist local health facilities for better healthcare services,” he added.

The secretary health said that the existing beds’ capacity of King Abdullah Teaching would also be enhanced to 500 beds from the existing 350 with the start of medical college here.

“We (government) have been working to include out-patient-departments’ services in the Sehat Sahulat Cards scheme and that initiative would take some four to six months in completion,” he added.

“The government has been spending Rs25 billion annually on the Sehat Sahulat Card to provide better healthcare services to people,” he said.