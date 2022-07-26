Production of restaurant stopped

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a restaurant over multiple violations during a raid on Lahore Sheikhupura GT Road here on Monday.
The raid was led by PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon. He said that PFA took action against the restaurant for using substandard Desi Ghee in the preparation of different food dishes and the worst condition of hygiene. He said that the raiding team also witnessed the abundance of insects, flies, stinky washing area and open drainage system.
