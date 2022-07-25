Four killed as rain wreaks havoc in Karachi

An ambulance is stuck in a flooded road during heavy rainfall in Karachi. -Online

KARACHI: Four people were Sunday killed and many others injured in Karachi when the second spell of torrential monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the port city, flooding the residential and commercial areas, killing and injuring people, damaging properties and disrupting the power and telecommunication system.



A teenage boy, identified as Zia, was electrocuted in Liaquatabad area. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Family said he received an electric shock from a service mast.

In Surjani Town, a man, who is yet to be identified, died of electrocution. Police said the deceased received an electric shock from the snapped electricity wires. His body was taken to the who is yet to be identified, died of electrocution. Police said the deceased received an electric shock from the snapped electricity wires. His body was taken to the morgue after completion of medico legal formalities at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

A 40-year-old man, identified as Shan Hussain, was electrocuted near the Memon Masjid in the limits of Kharadar police station. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center.

Meanwhile, a couple and their two kids were injured as the roof of their house collapsed in Korangi.

A couple and their two minor children were wounded after a wall of their house collapsed on them in Baldia Town within the limits of Saeedabad police station.

Police and rescuers reached the property took the family to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. They were later identified as 35-year-old Nadeem, his wife Pathani, two year-old-son Krishna and daughter Samina, 5.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday released the rainfall data of Karachi since the morning. According to the data, Quaidabad received the heaviest rainfall, measuring 86.5mm.

Following Quaidabad, Saddar and Gulshan-e-Hadeed areas of the port city recorded 62mm of rain, respectively.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Masroor and Keamari recorded 54mm rainfall, while Orangi Town recorded 49.5mm.

According to the Met Office, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) recorded 44.3mm, North Karachi 39mm, Korangi 36.4mm, Nazimabad 36mm, PAF Faisal Base 35.5mm, Saadi Town 33.7mm, Gadap 29.2mm, Gulshan Mimar 28.4mm, Old Airport 27mm, and Jinnah Terminal 26.4mm rain.

“The intermittent showers are expected to continue till 12pm tomorrow,” forecast the PDM. It said the current spell of monsoon rain was likely to continue for the next three days. The weather department warned that the heavy rainfall may cause flooding and water logging in the city’s low-lying areas.

Holiday announced:

In view of flooding, the Sindh government announced a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on Monday (today).

Taking to Twitter, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab wrote that apart from Karachi, there will be a public holiday in Hyderabad too because of rains.

“Due to heavy rainfall which is expected to continue even tomorrow, the Sindh government has decided to declare Monday, the 25th of July as a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions,” tweeted Wahab.

Heavy torrential rains triggered flash floods in the low-lying areas in Dera Ismail Khan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Though the rains turned the weather pleasant, the rainwater inundated streets and bazaars in the city, causing inconvenience to the people and disrupting the flow of traffic. Some vehicles broke down in the rainwater and the people were seen pushing them.

The flash floods also disrupted the electricity supply in some places.

Several villages were flooded in Purwa tehsil after a drain started overflowing due to heavy rains. The floodwater accumulated inside homes and caused damage to them.

It was reported that several mud-thatched houses sustained damage due to the heavy flooding, which also destroyed standing crops.

Local people have asked the government to launch relief activities and compensate them for their losses.

On Friday, the heavy rains caused flash floods in the low-lying areas in Kiri Khaisore Union Council and its surrounding places, causing damage to several houses and standing crops.

Local people said it had been raining in Dera Ismail Khan for the last one week, which had turned the weather pleasant, but caused flooding in Kiri Khaisore Union Council and its nearby localities.

The floodwater damaged several houses and ruined standing crops and orchards, inflicting heavy losses on the farmers.

The people have asked the government to declare Dera Ismail Khan as calamity-hit and provide compensation to the victims. They said the low-lying areas were flooded due to poor drainage system. They asked the government to relocate them to safe places and provide relief goods to them.

Flash floods also destroyed standing crops in the far-off Kandia tehsil of Upper Kohistan.

“Continued rains and flash floods have destroyed many houses and standing crops. And small hydropower stations installed at local streams to supply power to local communities have also swept away,” Abdul Hafeez, a local, told reporters.

The rains, which started some three days ago, have still been lashing, causing land and mudslides that blocked roads and inundated the slum houses in remote parts of the Hazara division.

Kandia valley in Upper Kohistan was the worst hit as many houses were inundated but no loss of life was reported anywhere from the entire tehsil.

“Though no loss of life has been reported in the entire tehsil, people have suffered financial losses as their houses have been destroyed and roads leading to rest of Kohistan have been blocked because of mudslides,” Abdul Hafeez said.

Meanwhile, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has contacted the Sindh government authorities following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said the Authority spokesperson, adding that they discussed the situation after the recent monsoon rains.

The spokesperson said the situation was still under the control of the Sindh government. The NDMA handed more dewatering pumps over to the Sindh government.

The authority has assured the Sindh government of maximum assistance, the NDMA spokesperson said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had directed the provincial governments to remain alert in the wake of continuing monsoon rains, which might trigger flash floods in different parts of the country. In a message to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Shehbaz said the federal government would provide all possible support to the provincial government in this difficult situation.

The recent rain spell has been lashing Karachi for the last few days, causing floods.

The prime minister also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fully assist the provincial governments and the departments concerned, said the PM Office Media Wing in a statement.

The premier said protection of properties and lives of the people in the low-lying areas be ensured.

He also desired that the elected representatives supervise the rescue and relief activities launched by the relevant departments.

Meanwhile, at least 100 people have been killed and 57 others injured so far in rain-related accidents across Balochistan, says the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). It said women, children and men were among the victims.

“Overall 6,063 houses came down, while 550-kilometer road track along the four major highways in the province also got damaged.

Sharing the livestock losses, the Authority said 712 animals were also killed during the heavy downpour.

The provincial government has already imposed Section 144 across the province amid forecasts of more heavy rains. According to the notification, under Section 144, people will not be allowed to visit rivers, dams and other water bodies.

Swimming in rivers and water streams will also be banned, it said, adding that the ban will remain in place for one month.