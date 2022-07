Heavy rains may cause urban flooding

LAHORE : Light and scattered rain was observed in the City here on Sunday while Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

The officials warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Lahore, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Sargodha, DI Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar khan on Sunday and Monday.

Flash flooding was also expected in local Nullahs of Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the period while rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period. Travellers and tourists were advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

Rainfall was observed in various cities, including Islamkot, Karachi, Thatta, Hyderabad, Badin, Tando Jam, Skrand, Jacobabad, Padidan, Chachro, Kaloi, Mithi, Diplo, Mohen-Jo-Daro, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Nagarparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Dahli, Dadu, Zhob, Sibbi, Dalbandin, Lasbella, Barkhan, Kalat, Quetta, Kohlu, Khuzdar, Ormara, Loralai, Balakot, Dir, Malam Jabba, Peshawar, DI Khan, Saidu Sharif, Chitral, Kalam, Buner, Pattan, Drosh, Parachinar, Takht Bai, Cherat, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, Chakwal, Faisalabad, Khanpur, Rawalpindi, Kot Addu, Joharabad, Leh, Noor Pur Thal, Kasur, Islamabad, Bhakkar, Gujarat, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Jhelum, Okara, Khanewal, Sargodha, TT Singh, Sahiwal, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Bagrote, Gilgit, Hunza, Gupis, Babusar and Skardu. Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 34.8°C and minimum was 25.5°C.