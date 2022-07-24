Ex-PM Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Saturday again warned that Pakistan was not far from the Sri Lanka like situation and people will soon pour out into the streets against the mafias’ loot and plunder.

Expressing his views and concerns, Imran tweeted, “I can say with certainty after my interaction with our nation and their response to my call for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ that the people of Pakistan had enough and will not allow these mafias to continue their loot and plunder”.

“We are not far from Sri Lanka moment when our public pours out into streets. My question is: How long will state institutions continue to allow this while in just over three months Zardari-Sharifs’ mafia has brought the country to its knees politically and economically; simply to save their illegally accumulated wealth amassed over 30 years of plundering Pakistan,” he wrote.

PTI Secretary General and former federal minister Asad Umar also wrote on his Twitter account, “The person who, according to the court, was never elected as chief minister and who also lost the election before the entire nation yesterday. The same person, according to the court decision, will remain caretaker chief minister for two days. The Glory of Allah”.